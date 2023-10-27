Kwadwo Sheldon has announced his upcoming interview with Kenedy Agyapong and shared a photo of them seated together

The YouTuber and the controversial presidential aspirant have excited many with their upcoming discussion

Many folks in the comment section of the photo Sheldon posted on Instagram said they were looking forward to how Sheldon would handle the interview

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber has excited his fans and many Ghanaians by announcing an upcoming interview with controversial presidential aspirant and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

The excitement reached its peak when Sheldon shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing the two seated together, setting the stage for a much-anticipated conversation.

The announcement, made through a simple photograph, has ignited curiosity and interest among many. Both Sheldon and Agyapong are known for their straightforward and unfiltered views, making this interview an intriguing prospect.

Kwadwo Sheldon, whose YouTube channel covers a wide range of topics, from entertainment to social and political issues, has amassed a substantial following for his seemingly honest and often humorous take on various subjects. Kennedy Agyapong, on the other hand, is a well-known political figure in Ghana, frequently making headlines for his outspoken and sometimes controversial statements.

The photo shared by Sheldon on Instagram captured the attention of his followers, who eagerly expressed their anticipation for the upcoming interview. Many took to the comments section to voice their expectations and curiosity about how Sheldon would handle the discussion with the prominent political figure.

Kwadwo Sheldon excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bigquammy commented:

Can we admit that KS is now a station on its own?

bail_kay__ wrote:

there’s no way i’m going to miss this

mikemizzle.91 reacted:

This one de33 more than champions league finals ooo

Kenedy Agyapong's camp admits giving cash to delegates

In another story, Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team has admitted giving money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party's presidential primaries.

Kennedy Agyapong's campaign manager said his side was trying to match the financial inducements from Vice President Bawumia's campaign.

Vice President Bawumia is considered the frontrunner ahead of the New Patriotic Party's presidential primaries on November 4.

