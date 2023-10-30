Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy has weighed in on what seems to be a worrying trend for some staunch Christians

The singer claims Christians who capture moments of themselves during worship sessions are attracting curses

Some netizens have questioned the singer's assertion, calling her a hypocrite

Renowned gospel musician and founder of Tehillah Experience, has expressed her opinions about the obsession some Christians have with their phones.

According to Ohemaa Mercy, Christians must ensure to worship and communicate with God with uttermost reverence.

For this reason, she considers Christians worshipping while using their phones for pictures as irresponsible, expressing her position in a recent interview with Accra 100.5 FM.

Ohemaa Mercy wants Ghanaian Christians who worship God and take selfies

In a short clip of the interview posted online, Ohemaa Mercy who recently launched the 10 edition of her event 'Tehillah Experience", asserted that many Christians are ignorant of the acts they are engaged in which makes them susceptible to curses.

The 2023 VGMA Best Gospel Song of the Year winner, cited the protocols often put in place during public interactions between high-profile personalities like presidents and kings.

She compared these protocols to Christians meeting the supreme sustainer of their lives making her case that Christians must not fail to exhibit the fear they have for God during worship sessions.

Netizens react to Ohemaa Mercy's assertions on worship

Many netizens have reacted to Ohemaa Mercy's assertion, bringing up a few instances when she may have been caught up with the digital web while worshipping.

foreverwes_ said

What about cameramen who takes the videos too?

mzzedna said

What about the photographer you hire at your programs

pretty_posh11 said

But she also do live worship reading ppl cmts during worship n online deliverance?

kenchopirlo said

Look at this hypocrite , I no want vex, ppl kno de thing u have done to ppl wati, ghana de3

sampspm said

You guys have schooled, Traveled and seen enough to be saying this things to the masses this way. Just let them know the politeness in it that all.what is it’s attract curses? Ooo madam.

Tracey Boakye gifts Ohemaa Mercy a cake full of money

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported about Ohemaa Mercy's happy moment as Tracey Boakye surprised her with a cake full of money at home.

The gospel singer felt special as she received the cake from at home for her 46th birthday celebration.

