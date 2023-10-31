Former President John Dramani Mahama was spotted flaunting his riding skills on a jet ski at the riverfront of his plush residence in Ada

Former President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama was spotted by fans displaying incredible skills on a jet ski at the riverfront of his residence in Ada.

A video of Former President John Dramani Mahama showing off his skills on a jet ski at the riverfront of his residence in Ada has surfaced online.

The video was shared by one TikToker, @khashboss, who, together with other friends, spotted the former president having a good time.

Many people hailed John Dramani Mahama in the comment section of the post. See some of the reactions below:

Stephen Stephen495 said:

To those who are saying Nana Addo can't ride. Why? Do you guys want us to sing agenkwan waadaa anaa song

Van John said:

the one ex president who can live freely in his country. JM is a Goat ❤JM for life ❤

Dafman said:

I don't like politics but trust me,he is a free man.

Gh_Buzz said:

Nana Addo can't ride some

draco_Dicky said:

Nana Addo hand won’t reach the gas

mandee gyan said:

Our next president …you mean

Ibrahim Mahama swims like a dolphin with his GH¢1.4M sea breacher

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, Ibrahim Mahama, showing off his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher went viral.

In the video, the brother of former president John Dramani Mahama drove the machine at top speed, flew in the air sideways as he flaunted his driving skills

Many people were left in awe at the cost of the sea breacher as others were amazed at the skills Ibrahim Mahama displayed on the Ada River.

