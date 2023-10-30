PRESEC boys surrounded Kwadwon Sheldon as he planned to leave the premises of the school

He shared the video on his Instagram and noted that he would go along with security on his next visit

The video got many laughing as they talked about the actions of the students

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was mobbed by fans at the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) who spotted them on their campus at night.

Kwadwo Sheldon at PRESEC. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon mobbed by PRESEC fans

A video of Kwadwo Sheldon being swamped by male students of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) has surfaced online.

In the video, he was trying to leave the premises in his white car when the PRESEC students surrounded his car.

Others were seen with their smartphones trying to get a glimpse of him with their cameras in the dark.

Sharing his thoughts on the incident, the Famous Ghanaian YouTuber with close to 500,000 subscribers on the app said he would not step foot on the premises again without security accompanying him. He said:

Not going to Presec without security again.. nonsense boys

Video of Kwadwo Sheldon being mobbed by fans.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Kwadwo Sheldon being swamped by Presec students

The video of Kwadwo Sheldon being mobbed by fans got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on it.

_henry.1dn said:

Why you dey do by force odade3ah

rick_aqua said:

Sheldon for president

tees_ushering_protocols said:

No bro knock your head??

tees_ushering_protocols said:

next time you go come Achimota

drey.cupid said:

the head saf a shwip som

fx._kobby said:

We love you Brooo…….

