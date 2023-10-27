Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has said he is not in the running to become John Mahama’s running mate

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has quashed rumours that he is in the running to become John Mahama’s running mate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Domelevo has said he is more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

Mahama appointed Domelevo as Auditor-General in December 2016. Source: UGCS/@John Dramani Mahama flickr. Facebook/@Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Source: Facebook

In an interview on TV XYZ, he declared he was not a “political animal.”

Domelevo further said he would even criticise the party he was meant to campaign for because of his propensity for ensuring accountability.

Mahama appointed Domelevo as Auditor-General in December 2016.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

Businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he is being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Mahama's previous running mate

Mahama partnered with former education minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Mahama to lead NDC again

Former President Mahama won the NDC's presidential primary in May 2023 with an overwhelming mandate.

Mahama polled 297,603 votes during the primary, which represented 98.9%.

In the primary, Mahama contested against a former chief executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu.

Before the primary, a third contestant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, pulled out of the race on the eve of the elections.

