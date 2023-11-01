Asamoah Gyan's marriage to Gifty Gyan has been annulled by a High Court in Accra after a five-year legal battle

Gyan's elder brother, Baffour Gyan, who was accused of instigating the breakdown of the marriage, has reacted to the development

In an interview, Baffour indicated he was not the one behind the collapse of the marriage and has always been in support of the couple

Asamoah Gyan's elder brother, Baffour Gyan, has spoken on the annulment of the former's marriage with Gifty.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Baffour Gyan denied claims that he was the instigator of the collapse of his brother's marriage.

Asamoah Gyan's brother, Baffour, revealed his role in his annulled marriage Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3, @giftyg

Court annuls Asamoah Gyan's marriage

A High Court in Accra annulled the marriage of Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife after a five-year legal tussle.

The court granted Gifty properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a filling station, and two cars.

Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case, also granted a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month to be paid to Gyan's ex-wife.

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

In 2018, Gyan prayed to the court to annul his 2013 marriage with the United Kingdom-based Gifty.

As part of his demands, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer had questioned the paternity of their three children and demanded a DNA test. The test results confirmed him as the father of all three children.

Gyan was seeking the annulment based on Gifty being 'married' already, a sham marriage in 2002, at the time she was marrying him.

Baffour Gyan accused of being behind Asamoah's move

In the early days of Asamoah Gyan's suit, rumours went flying that the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker was being pushed to end his marriage.

According to the rumours, Baffour, a former footballer who inspired Asamoah, did not like Gifty and wanted her out of his brother's life.

Baffour Gyan shares his role in Asamoah's marriage with Gifty

But speaking to Prof Wallace on Asempa Sports, the former Kalamata forward indicated that all the rumours were false.

According to he had been part of the couple's journey from the start and even served as a witness for their marriage.

"When Asa first met her, he was bringing her to my house. Even at their wedding I was the witness," he said.

