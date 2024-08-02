Singer Becca has many people talking about her skin, which has become fair, after a video of her and Fella Makafui surfaced online

In the video, Becca told the actress that her skin had become fairer, like that of a white person, and they both hugged and laughed

The video angered many Ghanaians, who called out the singer for bleaching her dark skin despite her denying these accusations

Singer Becca angered many Ghanaians when she told actress Fella Makafui that her complexion had become fairer.

The video surfaced amid concerns from Ghanaians about the singer allegedly bleaching her darker skin tone.

Becca and Fella Makafui discuss skin tones

In the video, Fella Makafui and Becca stood in front of a giant mirror as they flaunted their beautiful selves, rocking long olive-green dresses and long straight wigs parted on the side.

Fella was recording with her iPhone while Becca stood behind her. The celebrated musician whispered in Fella's ear, saying,

"You see I have become white. Obroni."

Becca hugged Fella from behind tightly as they laughed loudly towards the end of the video, which was sighted on Lupi Love Akuapem Hemaa's TikTok.

Below is the video of Becca and Fella Makafui bonding:

Reactions to Becca and Fella's video

The TikTok video did not sit well with many Ghanaians as they lashed out at Becca in the comments section.

Others also referenced previous statements where she claimed it was filters that made her look fairer, as they compared her complexion to that of Fella.

Below are the opinions of concerned Ghanaians:

Be_Secretive🇺🇸DEHIGHEST Sis) said:

"😁😁Becca so you are happy se, wapo wo ho😁😁😁boi"

Belle Siba said:

"Bibini baa oo wonderful woman 🙄"

God's Girlfriend 🥰🙏🇺🇸🇬🇭 said:

"you called bleaching as Obroni, shame on you Becca 😏"

afialyn said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 wa y3 white ampa African woman"

Ohemaa🌼🌼 said:

"Mayɛ white 🤣🤣ibroni ampa🤣🤣🤣"

sweet_mart said:

"If its filter why is fella not fair also.. Becca was darker than fella...aww Becca must you bleach"

Reactions over Becca's new fair look

YEN.com.gh also reported that Becca generated a buzz around her personality and glowing complexion.

She published a video in which she can be seen feeling herself while flexing her now-fairer skin tone.

The footage of the singer, who used to be dark-skinned, sparked questions about if she used bleaching.

