Mohammed Kudus scored against Arsenal to help secure West Ham's place in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, and a little girl is in love with the footballer

In a post-match interview, the young fan was buzzing about the midfielder's elite performance and said he was amazing

The young fan said what she liked about Kudus the most was his speed, agility and how fluid he was with the ball

Mohammed Kudus scored a vital goal to secure West Ham's place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. The team's 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Round of 16 excited their fans, especially a little girl who was particularly over the moon about the victory.

Mohammed Kudus playing for West Ham Photo Source: West Ham United

Source: Twitter

After the match, the little girl expressed her admiration for Kudus in a post-match interview. She was elated about Kudus' performance and did not hold back her excitement, declaring him as amazing.

What captured the young fan's heart were Kudus' outstanding qualities on the field. She raved about his speed, agility, and how smoothly he handled the ball, describing him as "smooth as mustard." For her, Kudus' performance was nothing short of elite.

West Ham's victory against Arsenal Football Club was a significant achievement for the team, and Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role in making it happen.

Little West Ham fan warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

asteroidjnr1 said:

Second time hearing him talk about Kudus

Vanessa_moore39 reacted:

This kid love kudus

Phacterz1 commented:

This kid for meet kudus chale

Abeiku_gaetano wrote:

'mustard'.....lol

Kudus dribbling Tomiyasu goes viral

In another story, Mohammed Kudus elegantly dribbled Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu during West Ham's 3-1 win against the Gunners on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Footage of the elegant dribble has gone viral, and it has got Ghanaians buzzing about Kudus' incredible talent.

The Ghanaian international also scored a goal during the fixture, and he has received immense praise for being an efficient team member.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh