Kanye West has lost yet another counsel, Samantha Spector in his divorce from his ex Kim Kardashian

The lawyer recently resigned as his representative and cited the reason according to PAGE SIX as an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and was announced legally single in 2022

In his divorce from Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, Holly wood star Kanye West has lost yet another lawyer.

Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian. Photo: Getty Images, Kanye West.

Kanye's fourth lawyer quits

Samantha Spector, the Yeezy fashion designer's fourth lawyer, has filed paperwork to resign as his representative, according to The Blast.

Apart from citing "an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" as the reason for Spector's departure, there are no other details about why she left the case this was reported by PAGE SIX

For the time being, West's case will be handled by one of his other attorneys, who is a Pennsylvania-based out-of-state attorney who does not specialise in divorce.

The famed divorce attorney, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr Dre, took over the case in March.

Kardashian kids with West

West 44 had fired Chris Melcher in March after their relationship had become extremely difficult, with little communication.

In a related story of the former couple, Kim Kardashian was declared officially single after a US court ruled in her favour and helped her cut ties with Kanye.

Kanye had been publicly criticising his estranged wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson in the past.

In February 2021, Kardashian 41 filed for divorce from West and they have four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

