Famous dance coach, Afronita, excited many fans with her sweet voice when she dropped a voice-over video on social media

In the video, she promoted the Oraimo Space Buds with joy as she showed off its features and beautiful package

Many people hailed her as a top-notch brand influencer as they showered her with accolades in the comments

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita has many fans who hail her as the top brand influencer of electronics company Oraimo.

Afronita promotes Oraimo in the video. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita bags new influencer deal

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Afronita was filled with joy as she opened the door and stormed into the room.

In her hand were the official Oraimo Space Buds, which she flaunted with joy. She unboxed them with a dramatic effect and showed their features in the video.

The Birtain's Got Talent (BGT) star did a voice-over for the video, detailing how to use it and the various elements, such as the additional buds and the documentation that came with the package.

In the caption, the AfroStar Kids Academy founder threw more light on the product, saying,

"Unleash your moves, block out the noise! 💃🎧 Elevate your listening game with the oraimo SpaceBuds. Delivering crisp sound and all-day comfort. #oraimoSpaceBuds #DanceUninterrupted #FeelTheBeat

Afronita celebrating Oraimo deal.

Ghanaians react to Afronita's Oraimo deal

Many of Afronita's fervent followers tagged them as a top-notch brand influencer as they spoke about the impact she had on their purchasing power.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of fans:

mrs_a.t.o said:

"MY GIRL 🌟💖 only Endorses Quality Products. TRUST ORIOMO TO GIVE YOU QUALITY SOUND 🔊 FOR YOUR LISTENING PLEASURE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Listen to the Baddest Influencer🌟💖💖💖💖💖"

ekua.lizy said:

"Toppest Influencer wai🔥🔥lemme get mine fast💃🎉🎉😍😍"

abigail.kusi.752 said:

"I am getting myself one sharp..😍🔥🔥🔥"

adjoa_lee said:

"Awww Oraimo is definitely the best 👏🔥"

mama__oli said:

"Baddest brandoo!!! Look no where else, Oraimo is the best!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

musliyatu said:

"It's about time I get my oraimo, cos why not? You're really good at what you do, my love ❤️"

kyeraahpriscilla said:

"Baddest influencer😍🔥 it's time for me to get mine💃🎉"

Afronita coaches Stonebwoy's kids

YEN.com.gh reported that dance coach Afronita coached the kids of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids and dancehall musician Stonebwoy for the Jejereje song.

The talented dancer showed the step-by-step process of how they learnt the dance moves. The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians such that they applauded her for being a great dance coach.

Source: YEN.com.gh