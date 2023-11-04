During the New Patriotic Party's national delegates primary, delegates waiting to vote were pleasantly surprised in the Okaikoi Central constituency when they were offered yoghurt

The refreshing treat was distributed to delegates sitting under canopies, creating a sense of camaraderie among attendees

It remains unknown whether the yoghurt was provided by a flagbearer aspirant or organized by the constituency, but the gesture added a touch of warmth and unity to the political event

NPP delegates at the Okaikoi Central constituency taking and enjoying the yoghurt that was shared

Comments on the video

Yen.com.gh has collated some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

@Fuseini Salif Mufti said:

We are very stupid as people, apuu how can our leaders take as serious .if the country is good managed will some body come with youghot and share with a hope of influence people decisions about voting ,our mind is not mature to practice this European democracy.imaging gifting samira ,ken ,or bawmiah youghot how its will appears to them.dam country

@Manu Bright wrote:

I think there is something wrong in the caption. Is it yourghut plus money or yourghut alone ? Please come again

@Williams Donkor said:

Another precious way of tantalizing the delegates

@Teekay Snr wrote:

Anyway, it's a simple taste of bribe though

Female NPP Delegate Casts Vote For Dr Afriyie Akoto

Meanwhile, a delegate named Charlotte voted for Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to ensure he received at least one vote, noticing a lack of support for him among others favouring Dr Bawumia or Ken Agyapong.

Charlotte stated she would have chosen Dr. Bawumia as her first option, highlighting her preference for the Vice President.

Her unconventional approach underscores the diverse strategies delegates employ in the election process.

Source: YEN.com.gh