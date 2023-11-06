Michy, in a video, had lunch with her son, Majesty, feeding him Akple and Fetri Detsi, warming hearts on social media

In the video, the young happily ate the meal and proceeded to ask his mother if he could have burgers after

Social media users in the comment section of the video admired how Michy had brought up the adorable little boy

Ghanaian media personality Michy, in a video, had lunch with her son, Majesty. The video captured the mother-son duo sharing a special moment as they enjoyed a traditional Ghanaian meal together.

Michy feeds Majesty akple Photo Source: michy_gh

Source: Instagram

Majesty appeared to enjoy the meal as he had a cheerful reaction on his face, showing just how much he enjoyed the meal.

What touched the hearts of many netizens was Majesty's request during the meal. The adorable young boy, with a morsel of akple in his mouth, turned to his mother and asked if he could have burgers for his next meal. The request amused Michy, who burst out laughing.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with netizens expressing their admiration for Michy's parenting skills. Many commented on how she has done an excellent job of raising her adorable little boy, Majesty.

Majesty wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaafyea said:

U are really doing well with boy,No drama,just vibes and class

iamnanaekua_fresh reacted:

All Majesty’s love burger i guess

sheilavierra said:

Son looks soo much like Daddy. pray for come back.

araba_ainooson reacted:

He's a perfect mix of his mama and dad. ❤️

Lil Win eats beans in video

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh