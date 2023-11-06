A video of a young man having a conversation with his mother has gone viral on social media

The man praised his mother who sells cowhide and wished her long life

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young man for being thoughtful

A young Ghanaian man has left many people in awe after he paid homage to his mother in a touching video.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the young man was seated alongside his mother who was busy rinsing cowhide popularly known as wele in Ghanaian parlance.

Ghanaian man praises his mom Photo credit:@kojo_aikins/TIKTok

Source: TikTok

Starring at her as she worked, the man nicely asked her mom if selling cowhide was the work she had done over years to cater for the family, a question the woman answered yes.

At that point, the young man who sounded emotional prayed for long life for his mum.

He said it was his desire to see his mum grow old so she could see him prosper and know that her hardwork and labour was not in vain.

The emotional video, at the time of writing the report, had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young man for the kind words with others also expressing the desire to make their parents proud.

Stephanie Owusu indicated:

You make me cry God protect our mother

Onyinyechi Hansel wrote:

Awww bro that’s also my greatest fear. Anytime I remember one day I will lose my parents, I break down

Rizpah added:

that's what my mum do please God bless me to take care of her

Hajia talkless indicated:

stay strong bro she will be fine soon

Mimi stated:

Hmmmm…I’m down in tears …One of my greatest fear but it still happen to me ..Lost my best friend last year ..Continue to sleep easy mama

Ohemaa_mina replied:

God please heal this beautiful mummy for us. Don’t worry ok, your mum will be fine

