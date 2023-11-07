A video of a Ghanaian pounding fufu in an open space has gone viral online

The man said his decision to prepare the meal all by himself was because his wife had recently given birth

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for being a caring and thoughtful husband

A young Ghanaian husband has been praised by many people after a video of him pounding fufu went viral.

This happened apparently after his friend inquired about the whereabouts of his wife after he chanced on him pounding fufu all by himself.

Fixated on what he was doing, the young man responded saying that his wife recently delivered a baby and was in no condition to prepare that kind of meal.

The explanation pleased his friend who commended him for being caring and a supportive husband to his wife.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the man for being a caring husband

Nana yaw Opoku Marfo stated:

me I pound fufu,sweep house, wash clothes and even bath my baby. Ayekoo to me

Ahbena stated:

On the behalf of all women we say God bless you

Tricia commented:

These are the good guys who propose to us and we reject

Pantalon reacted:

husband material ,husband material saaa na boys are turning kojo besia nkoaa

executive added:

May Jehovah bless your effort. for all you know the woman does not even appreciate it oooo.

victoriabilafem reacted:

I like your hard working such a nice man may God bless you beyond your expectations

