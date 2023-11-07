Ghanaian Man Stunned As He Sees Friend Pounding Fufu All By Himself: "Where Is Your Wife"
- A video of a Ghanaian pounding fufu in an open space has gone viral online
- The man said his decision to prepare the meal all by himself was because his wife had recently given birth
- Many people who saw the video commended the young man for being a caring and thoughtful husband
A young Ghanaian husband has been praised by many people after a video of him pounding fufu went viral.
This happened apparently after his friend inquired about the whereabouts of his wife after he chanced on him pounding fufu all by himself.
Fixated on what he was doing, the young man responded saying that his wife recently delivered a baby and was in no condition to prepare that kind of meal.
The explanation pleased his friend who commended him for being caring and a supportive husband to his wife.
At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 1000 comments.
Ghanaians commend the young man
Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the man for being a caring husband
Nana yaw Opoku Marfo stated:
me I pound fufu,sweep house, wash clothes and even bath my baby. Ayekoo to me
Ahbena stated:
On the behalf of all women we say God bless you
Tricia commented:
These are the good guys who propose to us and we reject
Pantalon reacted:
husband material ,husband material saaa na boys are turning kojo besia nkoaa
executive added:
May Jehovah bless your effort. for all you know the woman does not even appreciate it oooo.
victoriabilafem reacted:
I like your hard working such a nice man may God bless you beyond your expectations
2 Ghanaians pounds fufu in snow
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian men went abroad went viral on social media after footage of them pounding fufu surfaced online.
The young men had snow all around them but managed to gather enough strength in the extreme weather to prepare the meal that requires a lot of physical activity.
One of the gentlemen was heard in the video stating that the ingredients had become cold too quickly due to the atmospheric conditions but they were going to make sure the fufu is prepared nonetheless.
