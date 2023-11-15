Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, shared an adorable video of her pregnancy journey with her partner

She shared pictures of the moment when she told Partey that she was pregnant, to the baby scans, among others

Many others shared their thoughts on the video

Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Partey, shared a video documenting their journey together as they embark on a pregnancy journey.

Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson in photos. Image Credit: @janinetomi



Thomas Partey's girlfriend shares pregnancy journey

When she discovered she was pregnant, Janine Mackson updated her fans on her pregnancy journey with her lover, Thomas Partey.

The UK-based model shared a video that told the love story of her and the Arsenal defensive midfielder as she narrated how supportive he has been throughout her pregnancy.

She shared pictures of the scans of the adorable baby girl they are expecting and beautiful images from their yet-to-be-born daughter's baby shower.

The video also showed the soft part of the Black Stars player as he catered to Miss Mackson.

Video of the pregnancy journey of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson

The video triggered emotions and mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who either gushed over the sweet moments or were unenthused.

Following how the two flaunted their romantic relationship on the internet, others predicted doom and an imminent breakup for the couple.

dan_barffo said:

As if it’s genuine, all for his money

beckykonadu said:

Who said money is not sweet , have money, and you can conquer the world! See fine babes he has secured.

samuelasiedujunior said:

God bless your relationship and remember to keep the two, now three, in God's hands. Take care of your man

mrisanti_hene said:

Like this saaa then Las Las they will file a divorce for mansion.....n forget all diz moments

heyitsimanuel said:

Wasane ne tadua mu

docfred7 said:

E go end in tears

Partey and his girlfriend announce the gender of their unborn child

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson announced the gender of their yet-to-born child.

In a plush baby shower, the Arsenal defensive midfielder was handed a black and white patterned ball he kicked.

A pink powdery substance splashed into the air upon kicking the ball, indicating that the baby was a girl.

Congratulations continued to pour in for the couple as they prepared to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

