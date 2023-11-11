Kwadwo Sheldon announced that he was off the market after announcing that he had proposed to his girlfriend

He shared pictures of the proposal and the gorgeous lady he would be getting married to

Many congratulatory messages have poured in for the famous YouTuber and his partner

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon is now engaged after announcing on social media that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

Kwadwo Sheldon proposes to his girlfriend in a lovely venue. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon is engaged to his girlfriend

Without disclosing the name of his fiancee and the location of the proposal, Kwadwo Sheldon shared memorable pictures of the proposal on his social media pages.

He captioned the post, "Job done", and shared a picture of him holding her hand as they showed off the engagement ring.

Another picture from the proposal showed a giant neon sign which said Marry Me, with roses decorated on the back of it. Also, roses were designed in a heart shape on the floor.

An adorable photo of the famous Ghanaian YouTuber and his girlfriend standing beside each other while she held a bouquet melted many hearts.

Below are pictures of Kwadwo Sheldon and his fiancee at the venue for the proposal and another of them showing off the wedding ring.

Below is a post by Kwadwo Sheldon announcing that he was engaged to his girlfriend and was off the market.

Ghanaians and fans congratulate Kwadwo Sheldon

Many congratulatory messages poured in for Kwadwo Sheldon and his fiancee. Others also gushed over how romantic he was looking at the beautiful setup he proposed to her at.

Below are some of the congratulatory messages and reactions from Ghanaians and fans:

@iLatif_ said:

Congratulations. The wedding day dier, unless unor invite we.

@AsieduMends said:

I dey get my kaftan ready, hahaha we dey go marry.

@Esselguy said:

Congratulations, now send the invite

@SneakerNyame_ said:

Pulling up to. Steal jollof.

Source: YEN.com.gh