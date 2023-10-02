Arsenal player Thomas Partey and supermodel Janine Mackson are the celebrities to announce their relationship on social media

The Black Stars player Thomas Partey and his gorgeous girlfriend are expecting their first child together after breaking up with Gifty Boakye

Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah and US model Gifty Boakye are also in a serious relationship as they share lovely videos and photos on social media

London-based model Janine Mackson and Black Stars player Thomas Partey have announced their beautiful relationship with a breathtaking pregnancy photoshoot.

Janine Mackson, Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @giftyb_ @janinetomi

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple who are madly in love are expecting their first child together after keeping their relationship private from the prying eyes of the media.

Arsenal player Thomas Partey and US-based Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye ended their relationship in 2022 after inspiring their fans worldwide with their powerful couple goals.

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend Janine Mackson's elegant pregnancy photos

Lingerie model Janine Mackson looked regal in a white off-the-shoulder for her pregnancy photoshoot with her baby daddy, Thomas Partey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Janine Mackson and Thomas Partey trends with their vacation photos

Supermodel Janine Mackson dressed casually in a ruffled sleeve outfit before changing into hot swimwear for a lunch date with her partner, Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal player wore a white round neck tee-shirt styled with a green crochet jacket as they shared a passionate kiss in Italy.

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend, Janine Mackson, looks gorgeous in a backless ruched dress

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend causes a stir with her revealing outfit and long, straight blond hairstyle in these photos.

Janine Mackson styled her look with a white designer bag and beautiful earrings for this photoshoot.

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend, Janine Mackson, looks classy in a denim ensemble

Fashion model Janine Mackson looked fabulous in a crop tee shirt paired with low-waist denim jeans and a matching jacket.

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend, Janine Mackson, stuns in a black dress

In this photo, Janine Mackson looked elegant in a simple spaghetti strap dress and fringe curly hairstyle.

Thomas Partey's new girlfriend accessorised with the expensive Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and stud earrings.

5 Photos of Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Who Is Now Dating Black Stars Player Yaw Yeboah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Star player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend, who is now dating another Black Stars player.

Gifty Boakye is a successful businesswoman in the beauty industry who claims to pray for her ex-boyfriend Thomas Partey.

The gifted model has amused fans of fashion and sports with naughty Instagram posts throughout the course of her modelling career.

The Miss Supranational Ghana representative seems smitten in an Instagram photo with Yaw Yeboah.

5 Timeless Photos Of Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew's Wife Rocking Stylish Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dede Ayew's gorgeous wife, who has a distinctive sense of style.

The mother of beautiful girls has established herself as a go-to celebrity for fashion inspiration for expensive shoes and handbags.

The wife of Sulley Muntari and a former Miss Ghana receives constant praise on Instagram for her stunning appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh