Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and his heavily pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson were spotted at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's concert in Brixton, UK.

Stonebwoy welcomes Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson at his concert in Brixton

Stonebwoy welcomed Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson to his 5th Dimension concert.

The concert was held on the night of October 29, 2023, at Brixton in the UK and it was sold out as many Ghanaians living there as well as Bhim Nation fans filled the auditorium.

The Black Stars player was spotted with his heavily pregnant girlfriend arriving at the premises of the concert where they were escorted by security to the venue.

When they arrived backstage, the More of You crooner took pictures with them as they beamed with smiles in the video as the cameras flashed.

One of the twins of famous Ghanaian photographers Twinsdntbeg was elated to see the Balck Stars player and his partner, and while they took a selfie, Partey acknowledged that he was a twin.

Video of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend meeting Stonebwoy backstage of his concert in the UK.

Video of Thomas Partey and his heavily pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson arriving at Stonebwoy's concert in the UK.

Partey and his girlfriend announce the gender of their unborn child

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson announced the gender of their yet-to-born child.

In a plush baby shower, the Arsenal defensive midfielder was handed a black and white patterned ball which he kicked.

A pink powdery substance splashed into the air upon kicking the ball, indicating that the baby was a girl.

Congratulations continued to pour in for the couple as they prepare to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

