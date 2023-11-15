Sheena Gakpe got many laughing hard when she told her stylist to tighten the strings of the corset top

She used the viral audio of Nigerian socialite Bob Risky in a video

Others admired her beauty as they complimented her natural features

Actress and Accountant, Sheena Gakpe, got many people laughing hard when she used the voice of Nigerian socialite Bob Risky in a video of her trying on her corset top and long skirt.

Sheena Gakpe in a corset top and long skirt in video. Image Credit: @sheenagakpe

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gakpe slays in a corset top and long skirt

In the video, Sheena Gakpe was seen trying on her pink peplum corset top as she told her stylist to tighten the strings of the corset.

She used the audio of famous Nigerian socialite and crossdresser Bob Risky, as she told her stylist to give her a snatched and well-accentuated waistline.

Sheena Gakpe slayed the top with a long skirt made out of fugu fabric, which is a form of kente worn by natives in the Northern part of Ghana.

Video of Sheena Gakpe showing off her curves in a corset top and long skirt.

Fans shared their thoughts on Sheena Gakpe's video

Many of Sheena Gakpe’s followers gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the video as they complimented her in the comments.

nanaama_akweter said:

See fine face without makeup naturally u are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

sena_unfiltered said:

Daavi ny3 eya! You looked gorgeous babe!

kvngdanii_ said:

Is it that we don’t need to know how it looks like at the back or you’re just avoiding traffic

duncan.claude said:

Sheena if you're any more snatched we may have to put you up for ransome.

nataliamcphilliamy said:

You are looking very much cute, sweet and beautiful with it please,

