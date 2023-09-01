Curvy Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe got the internet buzzing when she posted her workout routine on her Instagram page

She used a rope and two different machines in the gym to exercise various parts of her body

Many people admired her keeping fit lifestyle while others talked about her thick curves

Curvy Ghanaian socialite and accountant Sheena Gakpe turned many heads online when she posted her workout routine at the gym.

Sheena Gakpe gyms hard

In the video on her Instagram page, a Ghanaian model with alluring curves, Sheena Gakpe, was seen exercising in the gym.

She wore a pair of red gym shorts with a yellow t-shirt and white sneakers to match the outfit.

Sheena Gakpe started with the ropes. She was in a squat position as she whipped the ropes in the air.

She then moved to the leg press machine, exercising her legs and core using weights. The curvy model then used the preacher curl machine to exercise her arms as she lifted weights.

At the end of the workout, she stood in front of the giant mirror in the gym to take a selfie.

Below is a video of Sheena Gakpe exercising in the gym.

Fans react to Sheena Gakpe's workout video

Many people encouraged Sheena Gakpe to continue living a healthy lifestyle, while others talked about her curves.

afanatti009 said:

Was I the only one waiting for her to show her backside

kolamartins03 stated:

You are doing well my dear ❤️

bigbody06_ commented:

Let’s see the results ❤️

kallmehabis stated:

Happy new month. Chai! The Nyash don reduce small.

chrisdavidahoy said:

Sheena curvey

macauley8923 commented:

Nice ❤️❤️

Sheena Gakpe dances to a gospel song

YEN.com.gh reported that Sheena Gakpe posted a video of her praising God as she danced and sang with happiness.

Many of her Instagram followers in the comment section expected her to show off her voluminous backside in the video

