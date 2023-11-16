Abena Korkor's name was spotted as one of the many branches of The Church of Pentecost

The reason the picture has caused a stir on social media is due to the provocative posts she makes online

While some hinted that they have spotted the signboard in town, others asked why the church would name the branch after her

Ghanaian internet sensation Abena Korkor's name was spotted on the signboard of The Church of Pentecost, and this has caused a frenzy on social media.

Abena Korkor and a Church of Pentecost signboard. Image Credit: @pulseghana and @missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor's name spotted on a church signboard

In the picture, Abena Korkor's name was spotted as the branch name of The Church of Pentecost.

The signboard also had an arrow that showed the direction of where the church could be located.

The reason this has sparked conversations on social media is because of the provocative videos and pictures the former presenter shares on her X and Instagram pages.

Abena Korkor's name spotted on the signboard of The Chruch of Pentecost.

Ghanaians react to the signboard by the church

The post got many people laughing hard as they shared their views on Abena Korkor's name being on the signboard of the church.

Below are some of the reactions:

kritikal_music said:

Day or Night please???...asking for a pastor

iamadwoaboat said:

It's on the Accra to koforidua road. Anytime I see it efunny me waa

k_wa_me said:

just get data bundle that’s all

nhanha_yaw_aiden said:

I hope #afiaschwarzenegger is the leader and founder of that church

iamwesleyboy said:

my daddy Eric Nyamekye come and explain

official_lellyko said:

We go go... Go hear the word of God

comforterswindscreen said:

I know where this church is. Very nice people

kwarteng7070 said:

I saw this last Saturday while going to Koforidua

esinu.uu said:

You won't go???? Dey there Abena Korkor every where

Abena Korkor attends church service

Still on the social media sensation, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor made waves, but this time, it was for an unexpected reason.

In a surprising turn of events, she attended a church service fully clothed and even led praises, leaving many of her followers in shock.

Abena Korkor, known for her provocative behaviour and tendency to share bedroom moments on social media, showed a different side of herself in a video.

