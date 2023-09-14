Asamoah Gyan has responded to Abena Korkor's recent video in which she blasted him and claimed he is still trying to sleep with her

In a new video, Gyan denied the claim, daring Abena Korkor to swear with eggs and schnapps to buttress her point

The former Black Stars Captain's reply to Korkor has sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has fired salvos following a recent attack from Abena Korkor Addo on his personality.

Abena Korkor, a mental health advocate and media personality, was recently seen lambasting Gyan on social media.

Abena Korkor accuses Asamoah Gyan of wanting to sleep with her

In a video circulated online, Korkor claimed the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker had tried to get into her pants, but she refused him.

The controversial media personality stated that Gyan was still calling and persuading her to give in to his demands.

"...Asamoah Gyan is a fine guy but he is uncouth. He is foolish. Even if you dash him to me, I won't take him. He calls me on video call begging me to come to his house, he and Stephen Appiah," she said.

Going further, she described Ghana's all-time top scorer as dumb and claimed to have evidence to back her assertions.

Asamoah Gyan dares Abena Korkor to swear with eggs

But in a strong response, Asamoah Gyan denied the accusations, saying the lady was making those stories because he did not give her a chance to misbehave with him.

"If she tries to flirt with you and you don't mind her, she will go around talking about and you people are there.

This person, I was trying to bring her closer to me but I realised where things were going...if you come and flirt and you don't get it, then you go telling people that somebody has slept with you.

"You think I'm so easy to get? If you like, bring eggs and schnapps to come and curse," he said among other things.

Fans react to Asamoah Gyan's reply to Abena Korkor

The video of Asamoah Gyan has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

abigail_dinsey said:

She should bring evidence if she thinks what she’s saying is true. We the social media judges wants to pass our final judgement. But Asamoah you know what going on. Why trying to bring her close to you

favoured_child_21 said:

I knew that girl was lying. She isn’t sick ooo, she is just after attention

lamisigmb said:

Abena said she has things on her phone ooo Breda. If this video charges her to drop it, we dey here ooo

bismarka said:

Y did you want to bring her close to you in the first place? You go explain explaining explain taya, no evidence

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan's saga has been lingering on

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Abena Korkor has made such claims against Asamoah Gyan.

Sometime in 2021, she released a list of men she claimed to have had affairs with, including the former Ghana captain.

Gyan denied the claim and insisted that he sacked her from his car when she tried to flirt at a nightclub.

Korkor angrily replied, describing Gyan as a liar and cursing him and his family. But not long after, she made a U-turn and apologised to Asamoah Gyan.

