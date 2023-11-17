The G Wagon driver from the famous Accra to London trip, in a video, had a chat with a police officer in the US

The driver had driven his vehicle from Accra to the US, and he asked the police whether he had seen a Ghanaian number plate in the country before

The kind policeman had a beautiful heart-to-heart chat with the driver and said he loved Ghana, especially the women

The famous Accra to London G Wagon driver in a video had a friendly conversation with a police officer in the United States.

The driver was a member of the Wanderlust Ghana team who drove from Accra to London. He, however, decided to travel further to the US with his vehicle. The journey, spanning thousands of miles, had brought the Ghanaian driver and his vehicle across borders, capturing the attention of locals along the way.

The driver, who successfully drove his G Wagon from Accra to the US, approached a police officer to inquire if he had ever come across a vehicle with a Ghanaian number plate in the country. The curious driver, proud of his journey, was eager to know if his Ghanaian plates had left an impression on the American roads. The police officer said he had never seen anything like it.

The driver and the officer had a nice chat and discussed Ghana. He asked if the officer was open to visiting the country, and he said yes.

The police officer expressed his fondness for Ghana, highlighting a particular admiration for the women of the country.

G Wagon driver and policeman warm hearts

G Wagon driver tours New York

In another story, The G-Wagon driver from the famous Accra to London trip has been spotted with his vehicle in New York.

The brave driver was spotted cruising his car at Times Square, with the Ghanaian number plate showing boldly.

The famous driver decided to continue his journey through Australia to the US after the Accra to London team touched down at their destination.

