The G-Wagon driver from the famous Accra to London trip has been spotted with his vehicle in New York

The brave driver was spotted cruising his car at Times Square, with the Ghanaian number plate showing boldly

The famous driver decided to continue his journey through Australia to the US after the Accra to London team touched down at their destination

The intrepid G-Wagon driver who gained fame for completing the Accra to London road trip organised by Wanderlust Ghana has been spotted in New York City with his vehicle. The resilient driver, behind the wheel of his G Wagon, was seen confidently navigating through Times Square, proudly displaying his Ghanaian number plate.

Accra to London G-Wagon driver Photo Source: twosparetires

The Accra to London journey captured the attention of adventure enthusiasts worldwide as the Wanderlust Ghana team successfully reached their destination. However, the journey did not end there for the determined G-Wagon driver, who decided to extend his travel to Australia and eventually made his way to the US.

In the video, which has gone viral, his G-Wagon, adorned with a Ghanaian number plate and flag, made many Ghanaians proud. In the comment section of the footage, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for him.

Accra to London G-Wagon driver warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Allan cashghde3 said:

our leaders failed us big time but we are still winning anyway

Nonchalant reacted:

Woooow congratulations bro this is some massive mission

Damua wrote:

He was part of the people who drove from Ghana to Uk.but he continued to Australia and now he is in America.

Ice Prince commented:

He was part of Accra to London guys

