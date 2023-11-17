Ras Nene and fellow actor Oboy Siki, in a video, sat on the floor to eat after the fufu and soup they had ordered arrived

The two actors unwrapped the fufu from the plastic bag it came in and placed it in a bowl before enjoying the meal

The video was taken by fellow actor Big Akwes, who shared it on his TikTok page and fans in the comments section admired their humility

Popular Ghanaian actors Ras Nene and Oboy Siki, in a video, came together to enjoy a simple meal of fufu and soup. The video sparked interesting reactions on TikTok.

Ras Nene and Oboy Siki Photo Source: bigakwess123

Source: TikTok

The video showed Ras Nene and Oboy Siki seated on the floor as they eagerly awaited the arrival of their fufu and soup order. The duo after receiving the meal, unwrapped the fufu from its plastic bag packaging.

Ras Nene and Oboy Siki then carefully placed the fufu in a bowl. The scene captured their friendship and appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by fellow actor Big Akwes, quickly captured attention, drawing admiration from fans who appreciated the actors' simple lifestyle and the bond they share.

Ras Nene and Oboy Siki warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dotcom2021 said:

boy siki has really done well the way he brought attention to kumawwod through unnecessary comments

kobby waters reacted:

i don't much in Ghana but this fufu is 7 cedis baa ko and 10gh baa ko

Speed_upBro commented:

This man Dey wear socks , lol asem oo

Lawrence commented:

Oboy siki will never admit that he’s our grand papa

Ras Nene shares his struggles

In another story, Ras Nene, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, shared some challenges he has faced in the industry as an entertainer.

The comedian shared that he has faced many challenges, one being the stress that comes with his job and having to be in different places in a short period of time.

When asked what drives him to keep doing what he does, he shared that Ghanaians' support and admiration were what kept him going.

Source: YEN.com.gh