Actor and entrepreneur, Yaw Dabo always commands a lot of fascination with his public appearances

The actor was recently spotted at the Black Stars' training session in Kumasi ahead of today's match

Photos of his appearance have excited many of his netizens who can't get enough of his likeable personality

Ghana actor, Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars team in Kuamsi as they trained ahead of the World Qualifiers match with Madagascar.

The comedian and entrepreneur was seen with other artistes including Jay Bahd to interact with the players and motivate them ahead of the match.

As a fan and a face known by some of the players, Dabo had a lot of interactions with the players.

Yaw Dabo visits the Black Stars Photo Source: X/BlackStars

Yaw Dabo poses with Daniel Amartey

The media department of the senior National soccer team, the Black Stars of Ghana extensively covered Dabo's interactions with the team.

The team's official social media account posted a photo of defender, Daniel Amartey giving Yaw Dabo a stroll holding hands.

Considering the inroads made by the entrepreneur in the world of football especially his soccer academy, many netizens were thrilled to see Dabo affiliate with the Black Stars team.

Netizens react as Yaw Dabo crashes Black Stars training

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as Dabo interacted with the Ghana Black Star's team.

@Pndz21 said:

Amartey naso you dey walk plus an elderly person?

@flexyblinkz950 wrote:

At first i thought Amartey take ein kid go training ground oo charley smh

@NawehsMedia remarked:

Amartey is disrespectful. Imagine pulling your dad like a kid alongside Anyway all the best, stars of my motherland Ghana Ghana vs Madagascar Victory is ours.

@Tgyampz quizzed:

How do you explain to someone who is not a Ghanaian that the person in white here is older?

@goodtanker12 noted:

You ever see say England actors dey go the teams training ground before, for what?? Let our ballers focus

Yaw Dabo announces football trials in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh announced that actor and entrepreneur Yaw Dabo had announced an event to help scouts discover new football talents.

This event who has been steadily managing his academy for a few years now gained significant praise for his efforts.

