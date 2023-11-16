Photos of the Black Stars players as they trained ahead of their game at Baba Yara have gone viral online

The Ghana Black Stars will play Madagascar on November 17, in the World Cup qualifying game

Many people who reacted to the post shared their expectations ahead of the game

Preparations by the senior national team, the Black Stars as it prepares to play two crucial World Cup qualifying games during this international break is still ongoing.

Ghana will kickstart its World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Friday, November 17.

Black Stars train ahead of Madagascar game Photo credit:@GhanaBlackstars/X

In a bid to whip up interest and get Ghanaians hyped up for Black Stars first home game against Madagascar, the team releassed a new set of photos of the team's training.

The three photos which were sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @GhanaBlackstars showed the players in high sprits as they trained at the Baba Yara stadium ahead of of the game.

At the time of writing the report, the post of over 21,000 views and 11 comments.

Ghanaians react to the post

Many people who thronged the comments of the psot shared their expections ahead of the game.

@ary1050_aryee stated:

I have a feeling inaki is going to be the top goal scorer in this world cup qualifiers

@BEGOOD482756198 commented:

Abeg make the Coach bench Inaki Williams and Select SEMENYO instead.

@isaacmbabil wrote:

Admin, do you ever have a sad picture of Issahaku?

@knownlaskilla reacted:

Ntebbe,heart breaking and uninspiring football loading. Yawa players!!!

Gyan praises Kudus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic game.

Asamoah Gyan, opined that Mohammed Kudus played a good game on September 7, 2023.

He stated that he admired how Kudus played, stating that he was very composed and assessed the ball's movement on the pitch with precision.

In a statement on X, the former Black Stars captain wrote:

"I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and released the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement," he said.

