Yesterday, November 16, 2023, Jay Bahd made an appearance at the stadium where the Black Stars were training

A video making rounds suggests that the rapper was manhandled by a bulky muscled man known to be the team's bodyguard

JayBahd is yet to speak to the issue but fans have weighed in on the alleged report

Member of the Asakaa Boys music collective, Jay Bahd visited the Blacks Stars at the Baba Yara sports stadium ahead of a match with Madagascar

He was part of a host of other celebrities who joined the team during a training session to motivate them and charge fans to visit the stadium in their numbers.

Netizens have aired their views about the mishap, even though both parties have yet to comment on the matter.

Jay Bahd reportedly heckled by Black Stars bodyguard Photo source:Facebook/JayBahd, X/ListoMens

Source: Facebook

Jay Bahd heckled by Black Star's bodyguard, Aziz

In a video making rounds online, the team's bodyguard was seen in an agitated mood as other celebrities tried to calm him down.

According to reports gathered so far, Jay Bahd was manhandled by a bodyguard named Aziz as he made his way to see Kudus for an interaction.

Many fans have weighed in on the issue but the musician is yet to react. Rather, he posted a video of himself and West Ham star Kudus, exchanging pleasantries and sharing a photo moment with the caption.

Netizens react to Jay Bahd being heckled by Blacks Stars security man

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens talked about Jay Bahd's unfortunate situation.

@passwordgh_ quizzed:

What is black stars doing with a bodyguard. It’s football not politics

@TigerKwaku said:

He’s just doing his job. Ksi pipos shld be serious!

@Theo_Sweet_T wrote:

this guy dey funny me o. U no get anyone to attack than Jay Bhad

@KwakuDu77161285 added:

Everything under this sun has its end...he'll one day be useless.

Jay Bahd clears the air on Yaw Tog and the Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEn.com.gh sighted a video of Jay Bahd narrating his side of the story about what ensured between Asakaa Boys and the sub-genre's poster child "Yaw Tog"

In the interview, Jay Bahd concluded that all the members of the Asakaa Boys were independent, therefore Yaw Tog saying he disassociated himself from the collective because he was coerced to join a record label was a fabricated lie.

