Shugatiti revealed that she spends GH¢4k on rent monthly at West Trasacco, in an interview with Zionfelix

She also added that she does not like saving money and that she spent GH¢11k for two nights at Kempinski Hotel to feel good about herself

Many people shared their thoughts on the revelations she made in the video

Influencer and entrepreneur Shugatiti threw light on the standard of living in Accra and how much she spends on rent, food, among other things.

Shugatiti shared how much she spends on rent and other amenities

In an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Shugatiti revealed that she currently lives at West Trasacco where she pays GH¢4,000 monthly as rent.

She further stated that she used to live at Adjiringanor, however, she had to relocate due to the exorbitant rates on houses.

The CEO of Pot of Shuga further revealed that she has a plot of land to her name, however, she has not started building on it.

"I do have money," she emphasised.

Speaking about whether she saves money, Shugatiti said she does not and that if she has GH¢20,000 on her, she will spend it immediately.

"If you do not spend your money, the next of kin will come and enjoy it," she said.

She also added that last week, she spent about GH¢11k at Kempinski Hotel for two nights. Sharing her experience at the 5-star hotel, she said the bed was nice, she enjoyed the spa, and other amenities there which made her stay worthwhile.

Video of Shugatiti speaking about the standard of living in Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video of how much Shugatiti spends on rent and other amenities

Many people shared their opinions on Shugatiti's statements in the interview. Below are some of them:

muv_p said:

There’s nothing like West Trasacco … The area is called Zoomlion I live there too ….Alo nkoaa

mabel_grande1 said:

Akese sem na 3ku amanfo) mma sei

damienkan said:

Makes more sense to build instead of spending that much on rent, just saying.

mrjamesreinhold said:

Let me just shake my head in disbelief and walk. .

maarmehadjoa said:

This money can build house oo

lauddepoet said:

Plot twist government should put rent control to work... Rent dey cost too much ...

_magmeg said:

You guys have no sense of privacy koraa, talk your talk why disclosing Stonebwoy's residence‍♀️

