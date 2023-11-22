Comoros defeated Ghana by one goal to nil in their World Cup qualifier fixture, leaving many Ghanaians dejected

To add salt to injury, the Comoros team's Twitter admin hilariously trolled Ghanaians with a video of Ghanaian actor Akrobeto laughing

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were pained by the hilarious banter and hoped Comoros would eventually not qualify for the World Cup

Comoros, on November 21, 2022, secured a surprising victory over Ghana in their World Cup qualifier, winning by a single goal. The defeat left Ghanaians disheartened and dispirited as their hopes of a triumphant victory were squashed.

As the final whistle blew, signalling Comoros' 1-0 triumph, the collective disappointment among Ghanaian fans was visible. The Comoros team, enjoying their unexpected success, took to social media to further worsen the pain felt by Ghanaians.

Adding insult to injury, the Comoros team's Twitter administrator unleashed a witty and light-hearted video featuring Ghanaian actor Akrobeto in fits of laughter. The video, a clever jab at the defeated Ghanaian side, sparked amusement among Comoros supporters and attracted even more frustration from the dejected Ghanaians.

The comment section of the tweet became a battleground of emotions, with many Ghanaians expressing their anguish at the unexpected loss and the subsequent taunting. The Comoros team's social media admin left a bitter taste for Ghanaians, who had hoped for a different outcome in the crucial World Cup qualifier.

Ghanaians express their frustration

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Owusuivy said:

Using our own gif to troll us what a deserving troll

iamyourspec commented:

We really deserve this humiliation man . Comoros beating us back to back . You deserve your win . I can't even hate

drayy09 reacted:

Hmm now a small country like Comoros is trolling Ghana? We fell off charley

