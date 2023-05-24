Hilda Ama Sakyi, a self-assured female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana, exhibited her charming dance moves in a video

She captured herself performing to Dibango Dibanga by Côte d'Ivoire star musician Bello Falcao

Her footage, which gained over 700 views and more than 11 comments from netizens, garnered compliments

A confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana, Hilda Ama Sakyi, exhibited her dance moves in a video on TikTok.

The young student danced to Dibango Dibanga by Bello Falcao, a well-known musician from Côte d'Ivoire.

St Louis student whines waist

She whines her waist with excitement and intensity like a pro in the video YEN.com.gh spotted on her TikTok account.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Dibango Dibanga' in video. Photo credit: hildaamasakyi.

Source: TikTok

More than 700 people saw the video on social media, and over 11 people commented, many of whom praised her efforts.

Internet users who commented on the footage praised the young leader's confidence and routines.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Hilda Ama Sakyi

Yawbra posted:

This is so beautiful; I love your energy.

@kobby commented:

The dancing alone is 50k. I love the movement .

Atelepaul posted:

Wow, I love your moves.

Father’sWorld said:

Energy .

Samlove commented:

Waist moves. Wow.

Source: YEN.com.gh