Lousika: Manso Nkwanta Queenmother Throws Lavish Party For Daughter's 10th Birthday
- Ghanaian musician now queen mother Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika recently threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter, Coco
- The party happened at Kumasi's Ridge Condos, which is reportedly owned by the queen mother's husband
- Some of the explosive moments from the lavish birthday party in Kumasi have surfaced online
The Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika and her beautiful daughter have gained significant traction on social media.
This comes after footage from the beautiful girl's exquisite, lavish birthday party surfaced on social media.
Many know the Omanhemma to be a Ghanaian female rapper who has collaborated with several musicians, including Shatta Wale.
According to Ghanaweb, the former musician who was signed to Jay Foley's 2131 got engaged to her partner, Kwabena Sarpong, in 2013 and conceived about a year later.
Mr Sarpong is believed to be the wealthy businessman behind the Kumasi's luxurious Ridge Condos.
The rich and royal couple were spotted at their daughter Coco's 10th birthday party, which was themed around fairy princesses and superheroes.
The Manso Nkwantahemaa took to the dancefloor with the beautiful 10-year-old Coco as they danced to King Paluta's Makoma in celebration.
Fans react to Coco's birthday party
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Manso Nkwantahemaa and Kwabena Sarpong's lavish party for their 10-year-old daughter Coco's birthday.
AbenaTheBoss said:
"Her great grandmother is watching over her 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥰"
Owususp Rose wrote:
"Nana Hemaa, please wish my granddaughter happy birthday for me"
Ohemaa Yaa Aboagyewaa remarked:
"Piaww to the little princess ✌️Nanahemaa papabi"
The Rick noted:
"Ridge condos 🤩"
Margaret Addai845 quized:
"is she the wife of CEO of Ridge condos ?"
krisbella90 added:
"Look at the way Birthday Girl is dancing, so classy and cute 😍😘"
Lousika meets Otumfuo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika had been introduced to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the newly enstooled Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta.
She joined several queen mothers to celebrate Otumfuo's silver jubilee as the Asante monarch at a private royal dinner.
