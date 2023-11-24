DWP Academy dancers Championrolie and Afronita have garnered traction over their sweet dance videos

The pair has multiple visuals where they can be seen sharing intense moments through their craft

One of the videos in which the dance duo displays adorable motions while bonding like a couple has sparked reactions

Professional DWP Academy dancers Championrolie and Afronita bonded while dancing together in sweet videos that have melted the hearts of several people.

The dance duo set a camera before themselves and recorded their fun steps and movements. Championrolie and Afronita showed off their moves.

DWP dancers Championrolie and Afronita share intense bond in video.

The pair synched up with their coordinating motions in the cutest moments. The combo is obviously close, and their approach to performing is eye-catching.

Championrolie and Afronita are rumoured to be lovers due to their on-screen special bond in clips on their socials. The duo, romantically linked by some fans and social media users, nailed their performance in one of their clips.

See how fans gushed over Championrolie and Afronita

@HUGOSFLEEK indicated:

U love her o.

@kobby_redolence wrote:

I start Dey ff this gurl since 2017. I love her dedication and passion for the work, but this whole Twitter thing will ruin and downgrade her. I loved DWP cos of her and I know I’m not the only.

@rashthejourno said:

She's the best among them.

@SamyKiss indicated:

Love birds, chai.

@kofi_gh_tv indicated:

She is the best dancer in their group.

