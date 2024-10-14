Seasoned actor and politician, John Dumelo's son, John Dumelo Junior, celebrated his sixth birthday abroad on October 13, 2024

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered at a restaurant to celebrate together and enjoyed a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed cake

Many took to the comments section to drop heartwarming messages for John Dumelo Junior, while others admired his growth

Actor turned politician John Dumelo's son, John Dumelo Junior, turned a year older on October 13, 2024.

To celebrate his birthday, a lovely birthday party was held abroad with close friends and family in attendance.

John Dumelo's son, John Dumelo Junior, celebrates his birthday abroad. Image Credit: @missgeeonly and @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo's son marks birthday

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, took to Instagram to share beautiful family photos and videos of their son celebrating their birthday.

Family and friends gathered at a beautiful restaurant to celebrate John Dumelo Junior. His younger sister, Malike Dumelo, also joined in the celebrations.

A Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday cake with his age, 6, was cut as they sang the happy birthday-themed song as everyone gathered around him.

Handsome photos of the six-year-old playing in the fallen autumn leaves and beaming with smiles melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about his growth.

Below are the birthday photos of John Dumelo Junior:

Ghanaians celebrate John Dumelo Junior

Curvy Ghanaian lawyer Akua Boadiwaa Boateng ESQ, Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim, and several others thronged the comments section to drop their birthday wish for John Dumelo Junior.

Below are the lovely birthday wishes:

miss_akua.esq said:

"Awww my sweet boy . Happy birthday J.J. 😍😍. May you always be the head among your peers. May God’s light always shine on you . Auntie loves you ❤️"

sikagenfi_ said:

"I went like “Ah right now John Dumelo mo ba no adi Six!!!”, Time is a gift to be cherished. Six years of growth is worth every memory. Happy Birthday to your champ💫 Blessing upon him this day and lifelong🙏🏾"

irene123_fav said:

"All grown now now?😳🤦. Thank you God. Happy birthday big boy"

chester_s said:

"Happy best birthday ❤️🎉🎉. Wishing you abundance grace and God’s blessings"

selassie_ibrahim said:

"Happy birthday my Selator ❤️❤️"

luckyfaus said:

"Happy blessed birthday handsome young man,age with grace ,may God protect you aways❤️❤️🙌"

John Dumelo donates to GIMPA

YEN.com.gh also reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo donated streetlights and motorbikes to GIMPA management in October.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon candidate shared pictures on social media and spoke about the relevance of assisting with security at the institution.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh