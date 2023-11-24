A group of Indonesian female ravers in the club sang and danced to Ghana's King Promise's Terminator

In the viral video, they sang the lyrics to the song correctly at the top of their voices which impressed many Ghanaians

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how far King Promise's Terminator got

Ghanaian musician King Promise's music has reached the borders of Indonesia on the Southeast Asian continent, with his smashing hit song, Terminator.

King Promise's fans in Indonesia jam to Terminator.

Indonesian party goers jam to King Promise's Terminator in the club

In the video that has gone viral on social media, a group of Indonesian ladies were overjoyed when the DJ in the club started to play King Promise's Terminator.

They sang the song word-for-word at the top of their voices and performed the official dance moves curated by famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

Video of party goers in a club in Indonesia singing and dancing to King Promise's Terminator.

Ghanaians react to the video of Indonesians vibing to King Promise's Terminator in a club

Many people were happy that a Ghanaian song by a Ghanaian artiste, King Promise, had crossed the borders of Ghana, Africa to Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

Below are some of the lovely comments from people:

inkredibleplay said:

King Promise doesn’t know what God has done for him with this song!! He should continue to milk this song till it’s left with bones! If possible, he should do 10 remixes of this song just to cross borders more.

vimbuzzgh said:

Thank you Dancegod

frimpongmaameyaa said:

The club prefect is perfectly delivering…. Na the real terminator

dotty.mills1 said:

Seriously king promise for give Dancegod allowance every month I swear

crystalyayraanthony said:

I don’t know why, but this makes me soo happy!

hrh_addy said:

This girl Fada is from Ghana lol

phulaniabarshi said:

Man need to capitalise on this hit to blow big time.

King Promise's Terminator reaches Indonesia, men do dance

