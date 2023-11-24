Kasar Music, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, was asked who he would love to collaborate with between Kuami Eugene and Kidi

The young Lynx Entertainment signee said that he would pick his label mate Kidi as he appealed to his style more

He explained that he picked Kidi because he was one of the best musicians in Ghana when it comes to love songs, which he also does

Kasar Music, the rising star from Lynx Entertainment, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, revealed his top choice for a dream collaboration between Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Kidi. When asked about his preference, the young artiste confidently expressed his admiration for label mate Kidi, explaining that he has a strong appeal to his musical style.

I would pick Kidi because he appeals to my style more, because of the kind of music I do, because of my brand, and how I need to appeal to more of the ladies, I will go for Kidi, he explained.

Kasar Music did not mince words in praising Kidi as one of the best musicians in Ghana, especially when it comes to love songs. He elaborated,

Kuami Eugene also appeals to the ladies, but Kidi does it better. I'm not saying if I do a collab with Eugene it wouldn't come out nice, but I will pick Kidi first.

The Lynx Entertainment signee went on to state that his choice revolves around his strategic approach to connect with a broader audience, particularly the female demographic.

While acknowledging Kuami Eugene's appeal to the ladies, Kasar Music stood firm in his conviction that Kidi's style aligns more closely with his artistic vision.

