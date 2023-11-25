Evangelist Diana Asamoah has revealed in an interview why she thinks the NPP will win the 2024 elections

The gospel musician disclosed that she doesn't charge when she campaigns for the NPP, but she receives presents

The gorgeous and talented musician disclosed that President Nana Akuffo-Addo is doing everything he promised Ghanaians, which is why she continues to support the party

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has commended President Akuffo-Addo for his good works as one of the best presidents the country has ever had.

The fashionable female musician disclosed on the Day Show with Berla Mundi that the president is actively working as some of the Agenda 111 hospitals will be completed before the year ends.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah added that the New Patriotic Party will easily win the 2024 elections because of the free senior high policy if all the graduates vote for the NPP presidential aspirant.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah opens up about working of the NPP

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah says she doesn't charge the NPP to campaign for them. She supports the party because of its agenda to make Ghana prosperous.

Some social media users have commented on Evangelist Diana Asamoah's video as she praises President Nana Akuffo-Addo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

stonedee85 stated:

Why should we entertain this woman

enyo_austina stated:

Frees shs papa b3n, syllabus basa bi, we want to pay and get a better education for our kids, sisters and brothers

sum. merphysique stated:

So that audience, why are they clapping

mr_eugene94 stated:

Those with eyes will see, say and appreciate. God bless you, Auntie Daina

Dorkenventures stated:

I can't stop laughing

debbie__by_heart stated:

I am laughing like a child

am_richness stated:

Evangelist mu Evangelist, jeez, this woman is good at everything she does. Music, makeup, 19th-century dressing, 21st-century dressing and good at this current one.

