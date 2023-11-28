Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan's reaction after touring the Togo mansion of the former Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor has melted many hearts

Describing how he felt after seeing the plush decor inside the mansion, he said he felt as if he was in paradise

Many people who saw the video talked about the friendship of the two African former footballers and the beautiful mansion of Emmanuel Adebayor

Ghana's top goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, visited the luxury mansion of Togolese former professional footballer Emmanuel Adebayor in Togo.

Asamoah Gyan at the Togo mansion of Emmanuel Adebayor. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 and @e_adebayor

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan tours Emmanuel Adebayor's plush mansion in Togo

In the video, Ghanaian former professional footballer Asamoah Gyan toured the Togo mansion of former Arsenal and Manchester City striker .

Gyan was so excited when he saw the rich display of wealth in the interior and exterior of the mansion.

Describing his experience in his own words, Gyan said he felt like he was in heaven.

Video of Asamoah Gyan touring the mansion of Emmanuel Adebayor in Togo.

Fans react to a video of Asamoah Gyan touring Emmanuel Adebayor's residence in Togo

Football lovers admired the friendship of Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor. Others also praised the former Togolese professional footballer for displaying his wealth after working hard in the sports industry.

Below are some of the reactions:

@billtev9846 said:

This is good, we saw these guys earn their money the right way and the hard way.

@aj-lion776 said:

Always good to be friends.

@stephenbaffoe3135 said:

Wow this is beautiful #SEA❤

@charleslistowel2124 said:

Wow, very beautiful house.

@sarahmensah3627 asked:

So I just wanna know between Gyan and Ade, who was a better striker?

Source: YEN.com.gh