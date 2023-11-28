Adom Kyei Jnr, the lookalike of renowned pastor Adom Kyei Duah, in a video, visited a market dressed in a pastoral robe

The lookalike went around the market greeting the women and pretending as if he was the prophet himself

Adom Kyei Jnr shared the video on his TikTok page, and it did not sit well with many Ghanaians who felt he was disrespecting the holy man

Adom Kyei Jnr, a TikTok sensation who bears a striking resemblance to renowned pastor Adom Kyei Duah, stirred controversy as he made an appearance at a local market dressed in pastoral attire.

Adom Kyei Duah's lookalike storms market Photo Source: Adom Kyei Duah Jnr

Source: TikTok

The video showed Adom Kyei Jnr casually strolling through the market, wearing a pastor's robe and engaging with women as if he were the original pastor himself. The impersonation did not go unnoticed, as he greeted marketgoers with a demeanour strikingly similar to that of the respected holy man.

The video of the incident was shared by Adom Kyei Jnr on his TikTok page, sparking a wave of disapproval from many Ghanaians who perceived the act as disrespectful towards the revered pastor.

Many also argued that such actions undermined the sacred role of religious leaders and could potentially lead to spiritual implications for the impersonator.

Adom Kyei Duah lookalike

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maame Serwaah❤️ commented:

I thought it was Adom kyei until I went through the comment section

maryamable162 loyalty said:

but he is not doing anything bad ooooi

Baotemaa reacted:

be very careful of papa Adom Kyei

prettypresca said:

This man has never change he must be very careful of Papa Adom ooo

McBrown lookalike causes stir

In another story, a woman who looks like actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted dancing energetically in a video.

The energy-filled woman happily danced to the music at the party while peeps at videos of her.

Many social media users were stunned by how much the lady resembled the esteemed actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh