Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" song continues to climb the charts and unlock new strides for the artiste

Kwame Yogot has accused the rapper of stealing the beat and concept of his song

Some netizens after listening to both songs empathised with Kwame Yogot and urged him to go to court

Ghanaian hip hop artiste, Kwame Yogot has berated his colleague, Amerado for stealing his song.

The rapper granted an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Angel FM expressing his plight to Ghanaians.

A snippet of the interview was published online, garnering significant reactions from fans of both rappers.

Kwame Yogot criticises Amerado for stealing his song Photo source: Facebook/KwameYogot, Facebook/Amerado

Source: Facebook

Kwame Yogot berates Amerado for stealing his song

According to Kwame Yogot, who is on an ambitious quest to be the face of hip-hop music in Ghana, Amerado's latest hit "Kweku Ananse" is a clear duplication of his song "Shege" released earlier.

The "Biibi bε si" hitmaker added in the interview that, Amerado's choice of lyrics for Kwaku Ananse which has attracted scores of fans including Nana Ama McBrown, was influenced by the concept expressed in his song.

It's unclear if he has plans to seek legal redress over this matter. But the rapper confirmed in his that he playfully drew his attention to the issue.

Netizens react to Kwame Yogot's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kwame Yogot's plights.

@MzterRiches_247 wrote:

You get nice beat but you couldn’t make good use of it and someone took it and made it hits aaa you verse say ‘wawia wo nwom’ Hrr manfrien go and sleep

@wizzy_lifa said:

Masa he steal the song, very disappointed in him

@GerrardFitzger2 remarked:

Wow! This one dieer ebi Dito Dito oo

@koficue9 exclaimed:

This one de333 amerado do remix

@LibesonBeatz added:

There're no similarities. Chord progressions can be used by anyone. If he is saying this because of the chord progressions of the song then I must say Yogot should end this because no one owns chord progressions. Lol

Ghanaian lecturer invites Amerado to perform

Beyond streaming and music chart strides, Amerado continues to make significant inroads with his smashing hit record "Kwaku Ananse".

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video of the rapper performing the song in front of his classmates after an invitation from his lecturer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh