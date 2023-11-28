One of Maame Dokono's children, Sabrina Adarkwa, has popped up with stunning photos on social media

Sabrina, the fifth child of the veteran actress, shared the photos on her Instagram page as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday

The different sets of stunning photos of Sabrina excited many of her followers who have wished her well

Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Sabrina, who is the fifth child and last daughter of Maame Dokono turned a year older on Tuesday, November 28.

In celebration of her new age, she took to her Instagram page to show off her beauty in lovely photos. The images showed Sabrina stepping out in beautiful dresses and looking dazzling in them.

Maame Dokono's daughter, Sabrina, is looking gorgeous on her birthday Photo source: @sabrinaadarkwa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The first set had Sabrina rocking a corseted gown with colourful crystals woven into the fabric.

"Happy birthday to meFor the gift of Life,I’m GRATEFUL LORD ," she captioned.

In another set of photos, Sabrina who is followed by her mother's sixth child and last born, rocked a white outfit.

Reactions to Sabrina's birthday photos

The photos shared by Sabrina have gathered reactions from her followers. Many of her admirers wished her well.

jessicasbloggh said:

Happy birthday to you Queen ❤️

zeebossman said:

It’s your birthday, It’s your birthday….It’s your birthday... Happy birthday luv..

elles_fabricsncloset said:

Happy blessed birthday gorgeous, you look absolutely stunning

clasikqdiane said:

Happy birthday sweetie you look fire

nicole_riri said:

Happy birthday beautiful! Have a wonderful birthday ❤️

perpetual_111 said:

See beauty

foxyloox said:

Happy birthday to you beautiful,God bless you more

Maame Dokono tunrs 78 years old

Meanwhile, Maame Dokono recently celebrated her 78th birthday with her longtime friend and fellow actress Adwoa Smart.

In the adorable footage, Adwoa Smart helped Maame Dokono cut a cake whiles a crowd of people looked on with glee.

Adwoa Smart shared the video on her TikTok page and had Ghanaians gushing over their beautiful friendship, which has lasted for years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh