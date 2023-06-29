Maame Dokono, in a video, celebrated her 78th birthday with her longtime friend and fellow actress Adwoa Smart

In the adorable footage, Adwoa Smart helped Maame Dokono cut a cake whiles a crowd of people looked on with glee

Adwoa Smart shared the video on her TikTok page and had Ghanaians gushing over their beautiful friendship, which has lasted for years

Legendary Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono, known in private life as Grace Omaboe, marked an incredible milestone as she celebrated her 78th birthday alongside her close friend and fellow actress Adwoa Smart.

The heartwarming occasion was captured in an adorable video that has since attracted attention and touched the hearts of many.

In the delightful footage, Adwoa Smart was seen assisting Maame Dokono to cut her birthday cake. The two actresses, with beaming smiles on their faces, showed their strong bond and friendship. A crowd of onlookers could not help but join in the jubilation, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Adwoa Smart, in an effort to share the heartwarming moment with the world, uploaded the video on her popular TikTok page. The clip quickly gained traction and captured the admiration of Ghanaians, who were captivated by the beautiful friendship between the two talented actresses that has endured the test of time.

Maame Dokono and Adwoa Smart are known for their remarkable contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, having graced the screens of Ghanaians for several years. TV shows like Obra, Matters Of The Heart, Kwaku Ananse and Efie Wura have cemented the pair's place as two of the most iconic actresses in Ghana's history.

Adwoa Smart and Maame Dokono warm hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Emmanuel Commodore said:

I see loyalty. You have stood with Maame Dokono since our childhood. God bless you ORIGINAL ADJOA SMART.

Boakye Yiadom Richmond commented:

78? But she still looking young. God bless you Mum

gomezdoesitbest said:

this woman doesn't age. she has looked like this since I was 5

Maame Dokono and Adwoa Smart warmed hearts again

In a previous story, Adwoa Smart, in a video, linked up with another legendary actress, Maame Dokono.

The two longtime actresses, who had been off the screens for a while, excited Ghanaians after the video of them hanging out surfaced.

Adwoa Smart was all dressed up, looking like a bag of money as she bragged about her expensive glasses and outfit to Fiifi Pratt.

