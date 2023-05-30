The curvaceous Ghanaian model is more than her pretty face and delicious curves

She became a social media star after her dance video garnered attention on TikTok and went viral

In one of her trending videos, Sheena Gakpe had over 14,000 views within minutes of posting the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian buxom video vixen Sheena Gapke revealed some personal secrets that have surprised many.

In an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, she revealed that she earned GH¢300 on her first modelling gig.

She added that she has made over $3k since she joined TikTok.

A collage of Sheena Gakpe looking beautiful in photos Image credit: @sheenagakpe

Source: Instagram

Sheena is an accountant by profession

Unlike many, modelling is not her primary career choice. Sheena first came to Accra to seek employment but couldn't find any because of the pandemic. She revealed that it was during this time that she was introduced to the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sheena is a talented Southpaw beauty

What have you heard about lefties? Well, her God-given gift causes her to lose a vital piece of her heritage. Read on to find out what.

Sheena is a member of a royal family

According to Sheena, although she comes from a royal family in Ho, she cannot rule her people. Why? Because she is a Southpaw! She told Caleb that it's taboo in their tradition for a Southpaw to become a queen mother.

Sheena was raised in a small town in Ho

Despite her flashy lifestyle, Sheena revealed she comes from humble beginnings.

Sheena is a talented actress

Sheena Gapke is a woman of many talents and trades. Aside from featuring in TikTok and celebrity music videos, Sheena is an actress too.

Sheena Gakpe denies affair with Nana Ama McBrown's husband.

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shenaa Gakpe's confession about the genuine relationship between herself and McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The model made this public in an interview on 3FM. She told Caleb Nii Boye she has no relationship with the actress's husband.

Sheena added that the rumours about her and the businessman hurt her reputation, and she pleaded for them to stop.

Sheena Gakpe impresses many with her smooth dance moves and curvy hips in TikTok Video

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Sheena Gakpe put her curves and dancing skills on display when she danced to "Armadilha" by DJ Guélcio Smith.

Social media sensation Sheena Gakpe exhibited her alluring curves in a video on TikTok.

She filmed herself executing perfect moves in an all-black dress while dancing to "Armadilha" by DJ Guélcio Smith.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh