Erkuah Official got many people drooling over her beauty when she shared a video on her Instagram page

She slayed into a tight long-sleeved dress that brought out her curves and her lovely haircut caught attention

Her fans loved her new look as they showered her with compliments in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official turned many heads on social media with her new look and beautiful curves.

Erkuah Official shows off new look

In the video, Erkuah Official was stepping out of the house as she showed off her haircut.

The TikToker who is known for wearing a hair bonnet and school uniform went casual this time round. She rocked a long-sleeved fitted dress that accentuated her curves.

To style up her casual look, Erkuah Official carried a little bag across her chest. She was all smiles as she made a peace sign while walking out of the compound.

Video of Erkuah Official showing off her new look.

Fans react to Erkuah Official's new look

Many fans were taken aback by Erkuah Official's new look. Below are some of the reactions:

shola_ijanusi said:

Wetin you chop? Abi na your sister be this?

samwizzy_cfc said:

no joke this babe too fine

ijesaekun said:

Money is good though

nikki_nneoma said:

Where is your school uniform and those big-sized uncle shoes ? You need to wear them please

dan__ajebo said:

You don add

_slymdee said:

Gather here if u love this new body

