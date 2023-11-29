Hajia Bintu, in a video, wore a tight mini dress that brought out her voluptuous curves, eliciting reactions

The TikTok star wiggled her body as she danced to the popular South African tune Bheba and had many drooling

Many pointed out that Hajia Bintu was growing thicker and prettier by the day, expressing admiration for her

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu, in a video making rounds on social media, rocked a figure-hugging mini dress, showing her stunning curves and sending fans into a frenzy. The social media star's dance moves to the popular South African tune Bheba had many captivated by her charm.

Curvy TikToker Hajia Bintu dancing Photo Source: hajia_bintu

Source: TikTok

As the video circulated across social media, netizens could not help but express their awe at Hajia Bintu's looks. The tight-fitting outfit brought out her voluptuous stature, making her the talk of the town. Many people noted that she seemed to be growing even more beautiful with each passing day.

At a point in the video, Hajia Bintu's dress got lifted up unexpectedly due to her wiggling. She quickly pulled it down to avoid exposing her goods any further.

The video sparked comments from fans who showered her with compliments. Many remarked on her increasing beauty, pointing out how she appeared to be getting thicker and prettier. The video quickly went viral, accumulating thousands of likes, shares, and comments within a short period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hajia Bintu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaakua441 said:

Wei. Y she dey pull the dress down she should leave it er

sketchesdiz commented:

Eish ewurade hu me mobor. See your second creation driving your first creation in sane

joeyy_crack said:

But All jokes Aside GOD DEY CREATE OOOOO DAMM SEE DUNA

4evasandy_shero commented:

She should ask Christiana Awuni apuu waist pain nkoaa

Hajia Bintu causes stir at event

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in a video, had many drooling as she elegantly made her way to a live band music event organised by a popular restaurant, Chez Amis.

The popular influencer stunned many with her beautiful curves and elegant look as she entered the auditorium.

Hajia Bintu exchanged hugs and pleasantries with fellow influencers and other dignitaries invited to the programme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh