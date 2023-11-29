2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua has shown Ghanaians that she is great dancer

The young media personality left jaw dropping with her unique dancing skills in a viral video

Some social media users commented on the beautiful video trending on Instagram

2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful contestant Grace Afanyi Owusu Arhin popularly called Aseidua has left some celebrities and social media users stunned with her impeccable dance moves.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Aseidua slays in braids. Photo credit: @aseiduagmb22

The second runner-up and talented television host looked sporty in a long-sleeve sweatshirt and denim jeans styled with sneakers.

In the viral video, Aseidua looked elegant in cornrow hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her impressive dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Aseidua looks regal in sleeveless African print dress

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Aseidua looked fabulous in an African print dress designed by top male fashion designer Eugene D'wise for this photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented Aseidua's stunning dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Reggiespicegh stated:

Okay, so I can do better than someone .. God is good ...lol..*Spice*

Themanuafful stated:

It’s the serious face for me ❤️

Cookieteegh stated:

I can do better

ohemaa3904 stated:

You know what, my dear, I always enjoy watching you; I just love your dancing moves

Annanemmanuelkwobina stated:

I'm going to learn this for Sunday's church service ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Toospycemusic stated:

Why is she like this

miss_tiwaa_boateng stated:

That facial expression

Hetromawuli stated:

Honestly, you’ve not learned any new dance ooo this is the same dance we do in school

kyemenbabyshopgh stated:

She is so beautiful seeing today; I know her to be beautiful, but seeing her do this makes her even look

Josephinekasantew stated:

The attitude and confidence alone, @asieduagmb22 you won't kill a person

