2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Aseidua Shocks Fans With Her Crazy Dance Moves
- 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua has shown Ghanaians that she is great dancer
- The young media personality left jaw dropping with her unique dancing skills in a viral video
- Some social media users commented on the beautiful video trending on Instagram
2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful contestant Grace Afanyi Owusu Arhin popularly called Aseidua has left some celebrities and social media users stunned with her impeccable dance moves.
The second runner-up and talented television host looked sporty in a long-sleeve sweatshirt and denim jeans styled with sneakers.
In the viral video, Aseidua looked elegant in cornrow hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her impressive dance moves.
Watch the video below;
Aseidua looks regal in sleeveless African print dress
The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Aseidua looked fabulous in an African print dress designed by top male fashion designer Eugene D'wise for this photoshoot.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented Aseidua's stunning dance video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Reggiespicegh stated:
Okay, so I can do better than someone .. God is good ...lol..*Spice*
Themanuafful stated:
It’s the serious face for me ❤️
Cookieteegh stated:
I can do better
ohemaa3904 stated:
You know what, my dear, I always enjoy watching you; I just love your dancing moves
Annanemmanuelkwobina stated:
I'm going to learn this for Sunday's church service ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Toospycemusic stated:
Why is she like this
miss_tiwaa_boateng stated:
That facial expression
Hetromawuli stated:
Honestly, you’ve not learned any new dance ooo this is the same dance we do in school
kyemenbabyshopgh stated:
She is so beautiful seeing today; I know her to be beautiful, but seeing her do this makes her even look
Josephinekasantew stated:
The attitude and confidence alone, @asieduagmb22 you won't kill a person
Northern Regional Rep Teiya Wins Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Northern Regional Representative Teiya, who won the GMB 2022 competition.
Teiya won the Queen of the North competition before competing the prestigious pageant.
Ghana's Most Beautiful educates the viewers about the various cultural traditions and values of the motherland.
Die-Hard Fan Of First Runner-Up Aikoadade Breaks Down In An Emotional Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 took place on October 9, 2022, at the National Theatre, with Glory Efua Aiko Adade coming in first runner-up.
To show their support for the 20-year-old representative, a large number of family members, friends, and Oti Region fans attended the grand finale.
Following his favorite competitor's defeat to Teiya of the Northern Region, an Aiko Adade follower lost all control over his disappointment.
