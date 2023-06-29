Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is not accepting any more disrespect in her comment sections

Not only is the actress blocking peeps on social media, but she has also closed off her comment section, especially after she announced new stock for her memoir

Just like Yvonne Nelson's book, Sarkodie's rap diss has always generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson fought fiercely on social media over her claims that Sarkodie pushed her to terminate their pregnancy.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir detailed how Sarkodie took the news of their pregnancy, including him abandoning her at the hospital.

In a rebuttal, Sarkodie called Yvonne a loose woman who tried trapping him with a pregnancy he believed never happened.

Sarkodie's response came in the form of a rap song that has gone viral since its release at dawn yesterday.

While the debate over who was right and wrong is going on on social media, Yvonne Nelson took to her Facebook page to announce the arrival of new stock of her memoir.

Her comment section was immediately filled with scalding words and unprintable language.

At present, the actress has turned off comments on that post.

See the post with comments turned off below:

