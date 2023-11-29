Mzbel has shared her thoughts on the ongoing brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid but rather a nanny

Many people tried to decode her statement, while others shared their thoughts on the happenings surrounding the Angela crooner and his former househelp

Musician Mzbel has weighed in on fellow musician Kuami Eugene's brouhaha with his former maid, Mary.

Kuami Eugene, Mzbel and Mary. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel speaks on issues involving Kuami Eugene and his help, Mary

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid to care for him and his home.

Without further explanations, she stated that the Monica crooner needs a nanny.

"What Kwame needs is a nanny, not a maid," Mzbel captioned the Instagram photo post.

After making her statement in the picture post and sharing it on her Instagram feed, Mzbel clarified that she meant no harm. She wrote:

Just a harmless suggestion

Mzbel shared her thoughts on the brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on Mzbel's statements

Mzbel's statements about the brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid generated diverse opinions from many Ghanaians who follow her Instagram account.

Below are some of the comments.

akua415 said:

She simply means he needs a fully grown matured woman like his mum...nanny is not for babies only...he needs a mother figure around instead of the young girls who end up causing problems.

makafuiannie said:

Personally, I doubt he needs anyone. Kwame can take his clothes to the laundry, Kwame can get a good chef from any good restaurant to have a business with; Cook and stock his fridge for him every 2 weeks or even every month. Kwame can opt for a domestic worker once every week /2 to clean his house. Kwame is not a stay-at-home working dude who doesn’t go anywhere. These guys are always out somewhere doing something. So why a housemaid? What for?

mwinlanaa_natorma said:

Every man is a child there are so many things most men can’t do anything at all for themselves

kweku_mensah360 said:

Yes, cos she treated that girl good paaa ooooo

lavy_maserati said:

This post is supposed to be made on twitter... Instagram is too gentle and nice. Come to Twitter

mercy.sharp said:

Very true....that is why mature women are employed to do such housekeeping jobs...no headaches no problems

thenanablankson said:

Ah!!! you should have tagged am now

Mary recounts how she passed out three times while living with Kuami Eugene

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Mary speaking on the challenges she faced while living with musician Kuami Eugene as his househelp has gone viral.

She revealed that hunger was an issue during her time as the househelp for the singer. Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the revelation made by the young lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh