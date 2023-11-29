Kennedy Agyapong's son addresses rumours of taking his father's parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region

This comes after his father made his first attempt to become the next president of Ghana, competing with Dr Bawumia

The entrepreneur established that he is focusing on his plans as a business mogul

Ghanaian businessman and son of renowned politician, Kennedy Agyapong has opened up about rumours of him stepping into his father's shoes.

The business mogul has cleared the air as the rumours of him becoming the next MP for the Assin Central constituency continue to spread.

These rumours come on the heels of the politician's remarkable strides in his first step to becoming the next president of Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong Jr shoots down rumours

According to Kennedy Agyapong Jr, he is focused on spreading his influence with his business ventures.

He issued a press release to this effect categorically stating that he was uninterested in his father's position.

Kennedy Agyapong's son is one of the brains behind the Culture Management Group and the Afrofuture festival which has been significantly heralded as one of the top cultural ventures in Africa.

The festival this year has announced Black Sherif, J Hus, and Davido for its December showdown in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong celebrates Thanksgiving Day with his 22 children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted videos of Kennedy Agyapog enjoying some quality moments with his large family in the US.

The family consisting of 22 children, were clad in white as they cheered each other and made merry to mark this year's Thanksgiving day.

A video of them talking about their ages and order of seniority caused a stir online as netizens were surprised by the close bond between all 22 kids.

Kennedy Ayapong's daughter lauds him after losing out on primaries

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's first attempt to become the next president of Ghana had failed after losing out on the NPP primaries to the current vice president, Dr Mahmoud Bawumia.

Despite her father's loss, his daughter made a video describing the politician as the most inspiring Ghanaian man. She established that she was even more proud of his results on his first try and called others to emulate his efforts.

