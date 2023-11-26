Kennedy Agyapong, Ghanaian MP, and 11 of his 22 children celebrated his daughter Lexi's 14th birthday a few days earlier in the United States

The family, recently united for Thanksgiving, opted for an early celebration to accommodate most family members

A video shared on social media captured the Agyapong family enjoying a game of golf at Top Golf, followed by a joyous birthday celebration for Lexi with cake and singing

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong gathered with 11 of his 22 children to celebrate the 14th birthday of his daughter, Lexi, in a heartwarming family event.

The Agyapong family, who recently came together for a Thanksgiving celebration in the United States, chose to commemorate Lexi's birthday a day early to accommodate the presence of most family members.

A video shared on social media by one of the politician's daughters captured the family's joyous outing at Top Golf.

A collage of Kennedy Agyapong and his daughter Lexi celebrating her birthday in US Photo credit: @amandaagy Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the footage, the Agyapong family played golf before coming together to enjoy a celebratory meal.

The highlight of the gathering was when Lexi, surrounded by her siblings, was presented with a birthday cake, and the family sang "Happy Birthday" in unison.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and camaraderie as Lexi gleefully held her cake.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy Agyapong's Daughters Campaign For Father In Video Online

Earlier, four daughters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong advocated for support in an online video, declaring "no Ken, no vote" and highlighting their father's parenting as evidence of his leadership capabilities.

They argue that if he can successfully raise a family, he can contribute similarly to Ghana.

In a separate development, Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him, a claim promptly denied by the Bawumia campaign as false and an unwarranted attack on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong's Daughter Praises Him

Meanwhile, Amanda Agyapong, daughter of Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong, praised her father as the most inspiring Ghanaian after his debut in the NPP flag bearer race.

Kennedy Agyapong, challenging Mahamudu Bawumia, secured 37.41% of votes, surprising many and showcasing his political acumen.

Despite Bawumia's victory, social media applauds Agyapong's remarkable performance, with his daughter expressing pride and highlighting his inspirational impact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh